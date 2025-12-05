/Game of Thrones, Friends, and More: Netflix is set to welcome iconic shows under its umbrella

On Dec 5, Netflix, Inc announced that the company is set to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) as they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the streaming giant will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.
It’s official! Netflix is set to buy Warner Bros. and HBO Max in a staggering $82.7 billion deal. In what has been seen as one of the decade’s biggest deals in the entertainment world, it will transfer the ownership of several iconic shows such as Friends, Game of Thrones, and several others.
After the deal between the two pioneering entertainment businesses, which is expected to close in the coming months, the streaming giant will own these cult-classic shows. Check the list.
The 1990s sitcom that has become a cultural phenomenon will come under the umbrella of Netflix in the coming year. The superhit show that ran from 1994 to 2004 and is still among the most loved shows revolves around six friends, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, living in New York City. Decades have passed, but the show remains a cult classic and one of the most loved sitcoms ever produced.
The groundbreaking fantasy series that brings the imaginary world of George R. R. Martin, who wrote the novels, to life. The massive and eight-season-sprawling show is centered around the continent of Westeros, including the Seven Kingdoms: the North, the Iron Islands, the Riverlands, the Vale, the Stormlands, the Westerlands, the Reach, the Crownlands, and Dorne.
The show boasts a huge cast of characters. However, the key roles include Tyrion Lannister, portrayed by Peter Dinklage; Robert Baratheon, played by Mark Addy; Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington;Cersei Lannister, depicted by Lena Headey; and Daenerys Targaryen, portrayed by Emilia Clarke.
Netflix is going to be the home of Harry and his friends. The new Harry Potter series that is currently in production with a new Harry, Ron, and Hermione will now come under the streaming giant in the future. The show is set to release in 2027.
Created by David Chase, the show, which has been widely recognized as one of the greatest series of all time, revolves around the protagonist Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a New Jersey-based gangster who is struggling to strike a balance between his personal life and professional life.
The Big Bang Theory is another show that has left a lasting impression on pop culture. Created by Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre, the popular sitcom revolves around the adventures of the Pasadena gang, comprising of, Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar).