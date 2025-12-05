/Game of Thrones, Friends, and More: Netflix is set to welcome iconic shows under its umbrella

It’s official! Netflix is set to buy Warner Bros. and HBO Max in a staggering $82.7 billion deal. In what has been seen as one of the decade’s biggest deals in the entertainment world, it will transfer the ownership of several iconic shows such as Friends, Game of Thrones, and several others.

After the deal between the two pioneering entertainment businesses, which is expected to close in the coming months, the streaming giant will own these cult-classic shows. Check the list.