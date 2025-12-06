/Avengers: Endgame to return to theatres in 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday release? Here's the truth

Avengers: Endgame is definitely an emotion that, to date, Marvel films reminisce about. Before the much-awaited film Avengers: Doomsday releases in 2026, Marvel Studios has given a treat to their fans by announcing that Avengers: Endgame will soon return to theatres, as per reports. Let's delve into it to know more in detail.

Avengers: Endgame to be re-released in theatres?

According to reports, Marvel Studios has announced that Avengers: Endgame, which had broken records when it was released, will return to theatres exclusively on September 25, 2026.

The film shattered box office records and had the biggest opening weekend of all time. With a report of $1.2 billion in earnings at the box office, Endgame became the second-highest-grossing film of all time domestically with a reported figure of $858 million.

All about Avengers: Endgame

Based on the superhero team Avengers and produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018, and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Paul Rudd, and Jon Favreau, among others.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming superhero film based on Marvel Comics' superhero team, the Avengers. It is intended to be the fifth installment in the franchise following Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.