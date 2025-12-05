/ 'Joker, Lord Voldemort, Agent Smith': 10 iconic villains Netflix could inherits from the Warner Bros deal

Netflix is poised to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio assets in a massive deal, pending regulatory approval. This potential acquisition would grant Netflix rights to iconic villains like the Joker, Lord Voldemort, and Agent Smith, significantly boosting its content library.
The Joker, Batman's most famous nemesis, will soon join the Netflix catalogue. The rights cover multiple cinematic iterations, including Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning role. This move brings a central DC character into Netflix's ownership, reshaping future DC content development.
Lord Voldemort, the central antagonist of the Harry Potter franchise, is another major acquisition. As Warner Bros. controls the film rights to the Wizarding World, this acquisition secures the rights to one of fiction's most globally recognised villains.
Agent Smith, the highly popular sentient program from The Matrix franchise, is part of the Warner Bros. catalogue Netflix is acquiring. This includes rights to all existing films featuring the character, a key piece of 90s and 2000s sci-fi IP.
The iconic green-skinned villain from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz is included in the deal. Warner Bros. acquired the rights to this landmark film years ago. This adds a timeless, globally recognised classic villain to the Netflix library.
Pennywise, the terrifying entity from Stephen King's It, is another significant horror acquisition. Warner Bros. produced the highly successful 2017 and 2019 films. This strengthens Netflix's modern horror IP portfolio considerably.
Lex Luthor, Superman's genius archenemy, is a core DC character coming over to Netflix. Rights to various live-action and animated versions fall under the Warner Bros. DC umbrella. This deal consolidates key DC antagonist rights under one banner.
General Zod, a powerful Kryptonian villain, is a major DC acquisition. Known for his roles in classic Superman films and modern blockbusters like Man of Steel, he represents high-value, action-oriented IP for Netflix.
Scarecrow, the fear-gas wielding villain from the Batman universe, joins the Netflix catalogue. Rights extend across animated series and major film appearances, including Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, all Warner Bros.
Harvey Dent, the corrupted district attorney turned Two-Face, is another core Batman antagonist secured by the deal. This includes rights to famous portrayals by actors like Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart under the Warner Bros.
Bellatrix Lestrange, the fanatical Death Eater from the Harry Potter series, is a highly popular character moving to Netflix. As a significant player in the Wizarding World saga, her inclusion adds depth to the franchise rights acquisition.