/Orry appears for questioning in ₹252-crore drugs case, gets mobbed outside ANC office

Social media star Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry on Wednesday appeared before Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar unit regarding the ₹252-crore mephedrone (MD) trafficking case. Many fans and paparazzi were present at the office, and they mobbed him upon his arrival.

The social media influencer was earlier summoned on November 20, but, reportedly due to his unavailability, he was issued a second summons on November 26. Complying with the Crime Branch's direction, he presented himself today.

Orry arrives at the ANC office

Orry was spotted in a brown argyle polo shirt along with his bodyguards. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, the crowd rushed towards him for photos and videos. As he was being escorted through the mob, an ANC officer apparently held him by his arm, to which Orry said, "Why is he pulling? Aisa mat kheecho…"

In no time, the videos and photos of the scene went viral, and social media was flooded with comments.

About the investigation

This is the second high-profile appearance before the ANC in two days. Just a day before, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Shraddha Kapoor, appeared in the same case. Reportedly, the questioning went on for nearly five hours on Tuesday, and the officers recorded a 10–12-page statement.

What's the drug case

Their names surfaced during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a.k.a Lavish, who is said to be a major suspect in the alleged drug trafficking network. The investigation started in March last year, when they recovered 126 kilograms of mephedrone from a manufacturing unit in Sangli. Reportedly, later, the ANC found an alleged interstate and international drug distribution network worth ₹252 crore.

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month, and as per reports, he told investigators that he had organised drug-fuelled parties in India and overseas. What caught everyone's attention was when those parties were allegedly attended by celebrities, rappers, models, filmmakers, and also a relative of don Dawood Ibrahim.