/Directors Guild of America led by Christopher Nolan to meet Netflix over potential acquisition of Warner Bros

One of the biggest moves in the entertainment industry by streaming giant Netflix, over exclusive talks in acquiring the film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery, has astonished everyone. The joint announcement by both companies has now become one of the hot topics on social media.

Directors Guild of America to meet with Netflix over Warner Bros deal

According to reports, the Directors Guild of America, under the leadership of Christopher Nolan, will be meeting with Netflix over the potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

This comes after a joint statement by both companies was released, confirming the streaming pioneer will acquire Warner Bros. for nearly $82.7 billion. Under this deal, Netflix will gain control of Warner Bros.' iconic content, including its film and television studios, HBO Max, and HBO. This means Netflix will own popular shows like Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Friends, as well as DC Comics and other beloved franchises.

According to a Deadline report, the Guild spokesperson said, "We believe that a vibrant, competitive industry—one that fosters creativity and encourages genuine competition for talent—is essential to safeguarding the careers and creative rights of directors and their teams. We will be meeting with Netflix to outline our concerns and better understand their vision for the future of the company. While we undertake this due diligence, we will not be commenting further."

According to a report by Variety, the overall deal is estimated at around $82.7 billion with an equity value of $72 billion. The deal has been finalised after a weeks-long bidding war that had the streaming giant against David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance and Comcast.

What did the Netflix CEO say post announcement of the deal with Warner Bros?

The Co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, said, "Our mission has always been to entertain the world. By combining Warner Bros’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favourites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, and Squid Game, we'll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling."