/Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's action-thriller to release on THIS date

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town recently after the trailer was unveiled by the makers. With a star-studded cast, action-packed scenes, and a plotline, it is now one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. The action-thriller was finally released in cinemas today, i.e., on December 5. However, the makers have given a sweet surprise to their fans by revealing that there will be a part 2. Let's delve into it to know more.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release?

The release date of the sequel to Dhurandhar was revealed when a post-credit scene showcased that Dhurandhar 2 is coming. The release date has been locked for March 19, 2026, which is barely three months from now.

However, with this announcement, it hints at one aspect that Aditya Dhar shot this film at one go and it has been divided into two parts. The first installment has a run-time of 3 hours and 30 minutes, and everyone is curious about the second part.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sara, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The characters played are Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal—The Angel of Death; R. Madhavan as Indian Intelligence Expert Ajay Sanyal—The Chariot of Karma; Akshay Khanna as Rehman Dkait—The Apex Predator; and Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam—The Jinn.