Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh unveils Arjun Rampal’s ‘angel of death’ look, fans go crazy

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has unveiled the first-look poster of Arjun Rampal from the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share the deadly character who is set to play an important role in the film. Calling Arjun the “Angel of Death”, he has sent social media into a frenzy.

Arjun Rampal’s deadly avatar

"The Angel of Death. The countdown begins – 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December," Ranveer wrote while sharing the first look of Arjun Rampal.

In the poster, Arjun Rampal has a fierce makeover, and fans are calling it one of his most powerful avatars to date. His short hair, a thick beard, dark aviators, a cigar between his lips, and a ring shining on his finger with a menacing glare have taken over the internet.

Dressed in a leather jacket, Arjun has erupted on social media with reactions, and fans are calling the look “electrifying” and “deadly. Some netizens have also compared it to Bobby Deol’s Animal character, dubbing it the “Bobby Deol-ification of Arjun.”

About Dhurandhar

The film is directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and is said to be inspired by real incidents. The plot of Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan, and the story reportedly runs from the 1970s to the present day.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh is playing India’s first undercover agent, and the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Earlier in August, the project also grabbed attention after over 100 crew members were hospitalised in Leh following suspected food poisoning during the shoot. Though filming was briefly paused, no casualties were reported.

Release date

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar's trailer will release on November 12 at 12:12 PM, while the film is slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

