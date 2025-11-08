/Will Akshay Kumar be replaced by a 'pan-India' star in Rowdy Rathore 2? Reports reveal

Rowdy Rathore, starring Akshay Kumar, was a massive hit at the box office, and reports suggest that its sequel is in the works. However, the fans of Vikrant Singh Rathore will not be happy hearing that Akshay Kumar may not return as the rugged cop.

Bhansali Productions wants a pan-India face

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to an India Today report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house has officially started working on Rowdy Rathore 2. "Bhansali Productions is actively working on several major projects, including Rowdy Rathore 2. It’s one of the studio’s biggest franchises with a strong pan-India fan base. Given the film’s wide popularity, the makers are looking to cast a major pan-Indian star," a source told the publication.

This appears to be a major hint that Akshay, who led the 2012 hit film, might not be a part of the sequel. However, there has been no official announcement about the cast.

About Rowdy Rathore

Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and UTV Motion Pictures, Rowdy Rathore was a remake of the 2006 Telugu hit Vikramarkudu. Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, reportedly, a lifetime box office collection of the film was over ₹200 crore.

Besides the story, its action, dialogues, and high-energy soundtrack made the film one of the biggest entertainers of the decade.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay will be seen in the upcoming project Welcome to the Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise. The release date is yet to be announced.

