/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan publicly exposes Tanya Mittal's game plan against Amaal Mallik, 'Kisi ko farak...'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has entered into a fresh controversy inside the house. Salman Khan has schooled her again, publicly exposing her alleged strategy to target fellow contestant and singer Amaal Mallik.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, the host is seen mocking Tanya for her attempt to label Amaal as “bhaiya” to provoke him and later justify nominating him. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bashed Tanya Mittal, along with Neelam Giri, for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. He had also warned Amaal Mallik to be careful, claiming Tanya was trying to manipulate him against Malti Chahar.

Salman calls out Tanya

In the new promo, Salman can be seen confronting Tanya over her nomination tactics, "Tanya, your game plan to nominate Amaal failed because Bigg Boss didn’t even give you Amaal’s option. Itna build up diya gaya hai ki main sabke saamne Amaal ko bhaiya bolungi, aap jalana chah rahi thi, uksana chah rahi thi."

Taking a dig at her, Salman further adds, "Kisi ko farak hi nahi padha. Ab bhaiya se saiyan pe toh jaa nahi sakte. Toh agar yahi aapka game plan hai toh kya game plan hai aapka."

Tanya appeared to be embarrassed by Salman's remark, while Amaal Mallik was seen laughing in the promo.

Tanya’s plan backfires

The "brother" angle on which Salman was talking is related to the earlier Weekend Ka Vaar, where Tanya dramatically declared Amaal her brother. In the last episode, she can be seen repeating the act in front of all contestants, alongside discussing the idea of nominating Amaal with Farrahana Bhatt, throughout the week.

She did not end it here. Earlier, Tanya also requested Bigg Boss to give her an option between Amaal and another contestant so that she could justify naming him; the plan never worked.

Is there a double eviction in the Bigg Boss house?

Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt are the five contestants nominated for this week, and speculations are being made that a double eviction may happen, though not confirmed. With Pranit More returning to the house after medical recovery, the competition is set to reach another level, and Neelam and Abhishek are likely under the radar.

The drama inside Bigg Boss 19

In week 11, fans believe the heat has risen too high, mostly due to Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt’s fight inside the house, alongside Amaal and Tanya's cold war.