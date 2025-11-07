/Farah Khan spills the secret: Not Amrita Rao, but THIS actress was the first choice for Main Hoon Na



One of the cult classic films of Shah Rukh Khan is Main Hoon Na. Helmed by Farah Khan, the movie, infused with action, comedy, and romance, is still loved by many. The film also starred Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, and Sushmita Sen, among others. But did you know that Amrita Rao was not the first choice for the role she played in it? Let's delve into knowing who the actress was who was chosen.

Which actress was the first choice for Main Hoon Na?

Filmmaker Farah Khan, in her recent blog, revealed that when she visited Amrita Rao's house. During the vlog, she revealed that before Amrita, Ayesha Takia had been finalised for the film, but she left it for Imtiaz Ali's project. Farah said, “2 hafta pehle shoot ke, heroine nahi thi aur shoot pakki hogayi thi (The shoot was finalised, but we didn’t have the heroine even 2 weeks before it)."

She further added, "We booked St Paul’s Darjeeling, and everyone came there. We first finalised Ayesha Takia, but she went to do some Imtiaz Ali film and 60 din ka shoot bolke pure 2 mahine shoot pe hi rahi (she said 60 days of shooting and was there for 2 months). 2 weeks were left, and I was calling her to say that your costume and everything has not been done, and she said, “I won’t be able to come; Imtiaz sir is still shooting.”

“Then Gauri Khan told me to check this girl (Amrita) out, she looked completely not my character. Because she was wearing this kurta. I gave her the main scene where she cries, and Amrita ka hai ki agar usko camera pe dekho toh she is fire, but normal dekho toh she is okay (Amrita has this quality that when you see her on camera, she looks fire, but off camera she is okay). And this quality Sridevi had," Farah recalled. Amrita then eventually essayed the role of Sanjana opposite Zayed Khan in Main Hoon Na.

All about Main Hoon Na

For the unversed, Main Hoon Na marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Ratan Jain under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Venus Movies. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Murali Sharma, Kirron Kher, Kabir Bedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Boman Irani, among others.