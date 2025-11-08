/Farah Khan's reply to Kajol's 'relevance' comment lauded by netizens: 'Damn she deserves it'

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's film titled Two Much on Amazon Prime Video has been making headlines with several statements made by the celebrities, be they are controversial or genuine. In the recent episode, Kajol's comments on being relevant did not go down well with the netizens. However, filmmaker Farah Khan's reply to the actress was praised by netizens.

What was the comment Kajol made and the reply by Farah Khan?

Farah Khan appeared alongside Ananya Panday on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The clip from the show, which is now going viral on social media, in which Kajol said, "And you are relevant till today, and at least you believe that you are relevant."

Farah Khan replied, "Yeah, see, I don't like that word, Kajol, because I feel every person is relevant in some way or the other, even if you're not working." Kajol tried to say, "I mean that when you feel like you are relevant." Farah quickly added, "So I always felt I'm relevant to my children or to my husband or to my mum, or, you know, even I think that's a bad word somehow, no? It puts down people who are not going out and working actively."

Netizens' reaction to Farah Khan replying to Kajol's relevance statement

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, “The way Farah gave back to Kajol, damn, she deserves it. Kajol got the exact pseudo superiority and retrospective mindset.”

Another user wrote, "Just saw a clip where Kajol told Farah Khan, 'You've kept yourself relevant.” Farah calmly replied, “Every woman is relevant—even those who run homes.” That one line exposed a deep conditioning—we’ve been taught that a woman’s worth begins only when she earns."