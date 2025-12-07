/Year in Search 2025: Top 10 most Googled TV shows in the World this year– Squid Game 3, Severance, Monster: The Ed Gein Story and others

Extreme TV thrillers have made their spot on streaming platforms this year, providing a wide range of entertainment along with their suspenseful storyline. Definitely, the shows kept their audience on the edge and hence, got into the headlines for everyone to search for them.
As 2025 draws to a close, Google takes the curtain off its most searched TV shows this year. Surely, the shows have successfully made the audience keep track of every episode to experience the pulse-pounding action thriller. From the biographical crime drama, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, to the Psychological drama of a 13-year-old Jamie, Adolescence. Here, take a look at the list, which contains the top 10 TV shows that captured audience attention and have sparked conversations across the world.
Where to watch: Netflix
The most-talked-about biographical drama focuses on Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein. The synopsis chronicles the horrific serial killer, robber and an anticipated monk by showcasing the obsession towards his mother, which leads his life into dark crimes.
Where to watch: Netflix
The gripping thriller tells the story of a group of people who allegedly arrived on the island driven by their greed for money. The contestants then participated in a series of challenges. Later, one player named Gi-hun returns to the deadly games, but this time not for money, but to end them and safeguard all the innocent people who are unknowingly trapped in it.
Where to watch: Netflix
A psychological one-season drama focuses on a 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is arrested for murdering his schoolmate. His family's world is turned upside down as the charges against their son force them to confront their worst nightmare.
Where to watch: AppleTV
A masterclass thriller centres on Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, who leads a team of office workers. The twists come when they all undergo a surgical procedure that separates their work memories as an "innie" for work, and an "outie" for their personal life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The youthful romantic show showcases a girl named Belly who is stuck in a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad, her childhood love and Jeremiah, her present lover. The show embarks on a spiralled journey as she deals with her first love and first heartbreak during the perfect summer.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A dark comedy show features Sydney Sweeney, Aimee Lou Wood, Theo James and many more. The show reveals the dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort over the course of a week that was intended to be a relaxing vacation.
Where to watch: AppleTV
Directed by the acclaimed creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan. It is a sci-fi series that follows an alien RNA virus that turns most of humanity into a serene, unified hive mind. Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) lives in a world where everyone is unnervingly happy and helpful.
Where to watch: Netflix
An American Western miniseries is set during the 1857 Utah War, focusing on furious combat between Mormons, Native Americans, and U.S. forces for control of the land. The story revolves around Sarah Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son, Devin Rowell (Preston Mota), who find themselves caught in the chaos as they search for a new life.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A gripping sci-fi horror series follows a crash recovery crew, led by a young woman named Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler and a team of highly trained soldiers. Together, they uncover a terrifying reality when they encounter predatory alien life forms after a mysterious research vessel crashes and lands on Earth.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
A highly acclaimed show delves into the journey of Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton. He is a crisis manager in the booming West Texas oilfields and is navigating ruthless ambition, cartel conflicts, family drama, and the harsh realities of the oil boom.