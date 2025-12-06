/Yearender 2025: Zubeen Garg, Dharmendra and more- Remembering Bollywood celebs we lost this year

In the year 2025, Indian cinema has lost many gems, including Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and Zubeen Garg. Let's take a look and remember the Bollywood stars who left the world this year.
In 2025, the Indian film industry experienced the loss of several icons from the entertainment world. Fans across the nation have grieved their beloved stars, including singers and actors. Even though these talents are no longer with us, their legacies in film, television, music, and beyond continue to motivate millions. Here’s a tribute to the Bollywood stars we lost this year.
Bollywood's He-Man passed away on November 24 in Mumbai. Known for films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Phool Aur Patthar, and Dharamveer, he was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 due to breathlessness. Though the actor was later discharged, his condition reportedly continued to deteriorate. He was just a few weeks short of turning 90. His demise was mourned by fans as well as the film industry.
An acclaimed actress and playback singer, Sulakshana Pandit is recognized for her performances in movies including Uljhan, Apnapan, Khandaan, and Dharam Kanta. As a well-known figure during the 1970s and ’80s, she starred alongside legends like Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, and Shashi Kapoor. She passed away at the age of 71 on November 6, 2025. Her death was mourned by fans across the country.
Who doesn't remember veteran actor Satish Shah? He gained popularity for his unforgettable performance as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. After becoming a household name in India, the star also impressed fans with his humorous roles in Hum Saath Saath Hain and Main Hoon Na. He took his last breath at the age of 74 on October 25, 2025.
The renowned actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away on October 20 at the age of 84. He was cherished by many generations for his flawless comedic timing and expressive performances. Sholay, Khatta Meetha, Bhagam Bhag, Awara Paagal Deewana, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more, the list of Asrani’s legacy is unending. His charisma spans over five decades.
The whole nation was shocked by the sudden death of Shefali Jariwala. The 42-year-old actress took her last breath on June 27, 2025. She was popularly known as the original Kaanta Laga girl and also worked in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The Pop culture icon of the 2000s made several television appearances as well. Reportedly, she passed away due to cardiac arrest.
Fans are still not over the death of Zubeen Garg. The multi-lingual singer and composer died on September 19 at the age of 52 in Singapore. His sudden demise shocked his fans and the music fraternity across India. Zubeen was loved for his work in Assamese, Bengali, as well as Hindi music. A few of his well-known tracks are Janmoni, Dure Dure, and Panchana.
An advertising legend, Piyush Pandey, passed away on October 24 at the age of 70. He was the creative mind behind some of India’s most popular ad campaigns. Reportedly, he died after a prolonged illness and left behind not only a grieving family but an entire industry that developed under his visionary storytelling.
Another iconic actor of Indian cinema, Manoj Kumar, left the world this year. He was popularly known as Bharat Kumar, and he passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. Manoj started his career in 1957 and went on to deliver classic movies such as Purab Aur Pachhim, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Kranti.
Zarine Khan passed away at the age of 81 on November 7, 2025. She was loved by fans as well as family and friends for her warm nature. Though Zarine has had a brief presence in Bollywood, it was still memorable for the fans. After leaving acting, she also worked as an interior designer and crafted luxurious spaces for several celebrities.