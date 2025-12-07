/Palash Muchhal addresses cheating allegations after Smriti Mandhana reveals the wedding is cancelled

After weeks of speculation, finally, musician Palash Muchhal has addressed the cheating allegations surrounding his cancelled wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Muchhal issued the statement after the cricketer confirmed that the wedding would not take place. Taking to his Instagram story, he opened up about the rumours and stated that he would take legal action against those spreading the defamatory claims.

Why was the wedding called off?

The duo was all set to get married in Sangli on November 24, but earlier it was revealed that the ceremony had been postponed due to the hospitalisation of Mandhana’s father. Later, Muchhal was also admitted to a Mumbai hospital. However, what began as a health concern soon transformed into weeks of online speculation, and social media was flooded with unverified cheating allegations directed at the composer.

Palash Muchhal issues a statement

In his Instagram story, Muchhal said, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs."

He further requests people not to believe in unverified gossip, "I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand." The musician also called out those spreading misinformation, “My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Smriti Mandhana confirms the wedding is off

Earlier on Sunday, Smriti Mandhana also posted her statement on Instagram saying, "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off."

Urging for privacy, she added, "I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

It all began with the pre-wedding celebrations in Sangli, with several players from the Indian women’s cricket team attending the ceremony. However, it quickly turned into a medical emergency and then a sudden cancellation, leading to a lot of attention on social media.