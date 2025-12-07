/Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding with Palash Muchhal in public statement

Indian women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana has issued a public statement confirming the cancellation of her wedding with music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. Putting all speculations surrounding her much-awaited wedding to rest, Smriti took to her social media handle to inform everyone about the latest, while also requesting privacy for both families. In her first public statement since the episode where her father and Palash were both hospitalised for health reasons, Mandhana shared the update on her Instagram story.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” Mandhana wrote on her Instagram story.



Requesting everyone to respect and maintain the privacy of both families at this time, allowing them space to process and move on, she continued, “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”



Mandhana, however, remains committed to representing India at the top level amid her wedding cancellation, and hopes to continue scoring runs and winning trophies for her team.



“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be.”

“Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward,” she concluded.

What happened?



Shortly after guiding India to its maiden Women’s World Cup crown at home, Mandhana was ready to enter the next phase of her life, with her wedding ceremony scheduled for 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, on the morning of the wedding day, her father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered severe chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors detected elevated cardiac enzymes, and he was placed under observation.

