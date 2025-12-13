/Yearender 2025: Jaideep Ahlawat to Bobby Deol - 7 Bollywood stars who set new benchmarks on OTT

2025 witnessed a lot of powerful presence in the OTT platforms, such as Jaideep Ahlawat and Bobby Deol. Here are a few stars who made their roles unforgettable this year with their performance.
In 2025, OTT platforms received a lot of attention for their beloved films and series across the world. Speaking particularly about Bollywood, fans loved series like The Ba***ds of Bollywood and The Family Man Season 3. Be it crime thrillers to dramas, this year had something for every mood. But more than that, digital platforms witnessed actors pushing creative boundaries like never before. As the year comes to a close, let's take a look at seven actors who stood out for their commanding presence, versatility, and ability to own the OTT space with conviction.
India's very own Jassi won hearts as one of the most popular OTT performers of 2025 with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Known for her ability to blend authenticity with strength, Mona delivered a sharp, nuanced performance that cut through the glamour and chaos of the film industry backdrop. Her character carried emotional depth, intelligence, and quiet authority, proving once again why she can be one of the most dependable performers in the digital space.
Jaideep Ahlawat continued his stronghold on OTT with Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. With intensity and unpredictability on the screen, he added layers to the character through his performance. His screen presence elevated the narrative, making his character one of the most talked-about elements of the film and reaffirming his reputation as an actor. And yes, he was also loved in The Family Man 3 and Paatal Lok 2, which were also released this year.
Manoj Bajpayee once again returned to the OTT spotlight with The Family Man Season 3, once again slipping effortlessly into the character of Indian agent Srikant Tiwari, which the audience loved. Balancing tension, humour, and emotional realism, Bajpayee delivered a performance that felt both familiar and freshly compelling. Now, fans are waiting for season 4 of the series.
After winning hearts through Animal on the big screen, Bobby Deol’s digital resurgence reached another high point in 2025. Playing the character of superstar Ajay Talwar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood Deol brought sharpness and maturity to the role. His transformation over the years was enough to prove that he confidently owned a narrative driven by satire and realism, earning praise for his acting.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressed audiences once again with Costao, delivering a performance marked by restraint, depth, and moral complexity. Known for his fearless choices, Nawazuddin Siddiqui blurred the line between character and performer this year. His role in the film stood out for its emotional honesty and intensity.
Shabana Azmi continued to win hearts on OTT with Dabba Cartel this year. She brought authority, experience, and emotional intelligence to the screen. Her performance is said to have added weight and credibility to the cast, reminding audiences why she remains one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors till now.
Saif Ali Khan showed a powerful presence in the digital space with Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. He brought charm along with complexity to his role. His performance combined mainstream touch with nuanced acting, proving his adaptability in the OTT platforms why he is a versatile performer.