/Haal: Kerala High Court dismissed appeals over certification; brings relief to makers of Malayalam film

Malayalam film Haal, which was supposed to be released in September this year, has got relief after a major obstacle. Reportedly, the Kerala High Court has cleared the film for release and has dismissed the appeals which were filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government. Let's delve in to know more details.

Why was the Haal movie denied for a release?

According to reports, a Division Bench upheld an earlier single judge's order that had set aside the A certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), bringing relief to the film's makers. Reportedly a Bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan dismissed their appeals. A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier, the Single Bench and the Division Bench had watched the film during the course of the past month in the wake of multiple petitions being filed before the court, including by makers of the film.

Controversy surrounding film Haal

Reportedly, it all began when the Catholic Congress submitted that the film had scenes that depicted forceful religious conversion. It also misrepresented interfaith relationships and portrayed the Thamarassery bishop as a supporter of such marriages, although his known stance is otherwise.

Furthermore, the organisation had said this is defamatory and hurts the religious sentiments of the community and could disturb the peace in the society. It reportedly also objected to filming of the Bishop's House from outside without seeking consent.