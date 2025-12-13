Google Preferred
Haal: Kerala High Court dismissed appeals over certification; brings relief to makers of Malayalam film

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 16:29 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 16:44 IST
Poster of Haal movie Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Good news for netizens who have been eagerly waiting for the Malayalam film Haal to release soon. The movie has reportedly got the green light from the Kerala High Court. Read to know more details. 

Malayalam film Haal, which was supposed to be released in September this year, has got relief after a major obstacle. Reportedly, the Kerala High Court has cleared the film for release and has dismissed the appeals which were filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government. Let's delve in to know more details.

Why was the Haal movie denied for a release?

According to reports, a Division Bench upheld an earlier single judge's order that had set aside the A certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), bringing relief to the film's makers. Reportedly a Bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan dismissed their appeals. A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier, the Single Bench and the Division Bench had watched the film during the course of the past month in the wake of multiple petitions being filed before the court, including by makers of the film.

Controversy surrounding film Haal

Reportedly, it all began when the Catholic Congress submitted that the film had scenes that depicted forceful religious conversion. It also misrepresented interfaith relationships and portrayed the Thamarassery bishop as a supporter of such marriages, although his known stance is otherwise.

Furthermore, the organisation had said this is defamatory and hurts the religious sentiments of the community and could disturb the peace in the society. It reportedly also objected to filming of the Bishop's House from outside without seeking consent.

The Malayalam film was supposed to release in cinemas on September 12 but had to be delayed due to this challenge. Directed by Veera and written by Nishad K. Koya, the film stars Sakshi Vaidya, Shane Nigam and Nishanth Sagar, among others. It tells the story of two young lovers from opposing social classes and prejudice and family expectations in modern-day society, as their forbidden romance challenges deep-rooted traditions, according to IMDb.

