/Iconic meeting! Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi In Kolkata with son AbRam : Watch video

Lionel Messi, one of the best football players of all time, is in India, and on the very first day of his visit, the world witnessed the ‘’moment of the year'' when the legendary footballer met Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan.

In the moment that's surely going to be the viral moment, Khan and his younger son, AbRam are seen meeting Messi, giving the world a moment that's hard to forget.

Messi and Shah Rukh Khan shake hands

Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday (Dec 13), and within a few hours of touching down, his events began in Kolkata with a meet-and-greet programme.

To meet the legendary footballer, Khan was accompanied by his son, and surely this meeting seems to be the wish of little AbRam.



In the video that's gone viral, Khan is accompanied by his son AbRam, manager Pooja Dadlani, who is also with her daughter. They are seen getting into the crowded hall as they meet the legendary footballer. In the jam-packed crowd, Khan meets Messi and another legendary figure, Luis Suarez.

They shake hands with each other and pose for a picture together. The meeting was short and was done quickly, obviously, as Messi and Shah Rukh both have a tight schedule.

AbRam also posed with Messi, and then the father-son duo posed with the footballer. The photos have gone viral across the internet, with netizens going crazy over the meeting.

One user wrote,''When Bollywood meets Football Royalty 🐐✨ Shah Rukh Khan meets Lionel Messi — pure star power, one frame.''

Another user wrote,"LEGENDARY MEETING❤️ Shah Rukh Khan & Messi together! King of Cinema meets Football’s GOAT (sic)."