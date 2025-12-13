/Watch: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez meet Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan at Yuva Bharati

It was a day of iconic meets at the Yuva Bharti in Kolkata on Saturday (Dec 13) as legendary football figure Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata on his three-day GOAT India tour. The football legend set to be the talk of the town in Kolkata was spotted with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, breaking the internet in the process. The duo was also joined by another legendary figure, Luis Suarez, as they posed for an iconic picture while Messi unveiled hi 70-foot tall statue.

Messi, Suarez meet Shah Rukh Khan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Having arrived in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday (Dec 13), the iconic footballer was in attendance at the Yuva Bharti, where he virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue in Salt Lake. However, the biggest highlight was when Shah Rukh Khan came to Messi and Suarez. Messi and SRK were spotted shaking hands along with Suarez, who had accompanied them to the Argentine legend on his India trip. Shah Rukh has a big fan following in Kolkata and remains a popular figure as he also co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Messi is later scheduled to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly at the stadium before he plays in an exhibition match in Kolkata. Messi and Suarez will later depart for Hyderabad, where they will be taking part in another event organized by the Telangana government. He expected to play an exhibition match with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

The GOAT tour will then head to Mumbai on Sunday, where Messi will again play a charity match and later participate in a fashion event, which will also see him team up with Luis Suarez. The last day of the tour will be in New Delhi as the Argentine will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday before concluding his tour at an event in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.