/Lionel Messi GOAT tour: Here's all you need to know, including schedule in all four cities

Argentine Legendary football star Lionel Messi is all set for his second India tour as four cities in the nation gear up to welcome the World Cup winner. Titled the Lionel Messi GOAT tour, the legendary forward will start in Kolkata before ending in the national capital, New Delhi, where he is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So ahead of the much-awaited Lionel Messi GOAT tour, here are all the key details.

Messi’s visit to India comes just a week after he helped Inter Miami win the MLS Cup. Messi’s last visit to India came in 2011 when he played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. His Argentina side beat Venezuela 1-0 in the contest as Messi got an assist in the match. His latest will be a four-city tour which starts on December 13 in Kolkata and concludes in New Delhi on December 15.

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour: Full Schedule

December 13, Kolkata

1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme

10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue

11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati

11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati

12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction

2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

December 13, Hyderabad

7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi

December 14, Mumbai

3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15, New Delhi

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players