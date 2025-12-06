/FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, Ronaldo set for one last dance; check out possible date for Argentina-Portugal clash

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might come up against each other for ‘one last dance’ at next year’s FIFA World Cup 2026 in America. Argentina, the defending world champions, learned about their group games and possible knockout matches at Friday’s draw in Washington, DC. While the former three-time winners are in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan, Portugal will face Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of Playoff Tournament 1 in Group K.

Although neither confirmed nor denied their participation at next year’s World Cup, should both remain fit and available for selection, and their respective teams top their group stage, round of 32 and last-16 matches, the two could come up against each other for the last time at this global event. The chances of that happening are real, with the two star-studded teams expected to go at least that far in the tournament.

Should that happen, Argentina will face Portugal at Arrowhead Stadium (on July 11), the home of the NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, in a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal. The winner of that game could potentially face England in the semis should the Poms qualify for the World Cup last four.

Messi vs Ronaldo

The former multi-time Ballon d’Or winners have faced off against each other during their time in Europe, with both being part of the Spanish League, La Liga, in their primes. With one representing Barcelona (Messi) and the other, its rivals, Real Madrid (Ronaldo), the two have made history, memories and headlines countless times.



They, however, have never come across each other in a World Cup game, with America providing them with this chance in perhaps their last appearance at this global event. While Messi, who turns 39 midway through this spectacle, will feature in his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo, who will also turn 41 next year, will play his sixth World Cup.

