/From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

From Steve Smith to Joe Root here is a look at five active batters with most runs in Ashes. The list also features the likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Usman Khawaja as the latest Ashes is set to get underway in Australia on Nov 21.
Steve Smith stands as the leading active run-scorer in Ashes history, amassing an incredible 3,417 runs in 37 matches for Australia. Renowned for his unorthodox technique and unshakable concentration, Smith has consistently tormented England’s bowlers across multiple series since his debut.
Joe Root has been England’s most prolific active batter in Ashes cricket, scoring 2,428 runs in 34 matches. A model of consistency and elegance, Root has anchored England’s batting lineup through numerous high-pressure contests against Australia.
Ben Stokes has been one of England’s most impactful batters in Ashes cricket, scoring 1,562 runs in 24 matches. Known for his fearless approach and ability to thrive under pressure, Stokes has produced some of the most memorable innings in modern Ashes history.
Jonny Bairstow has been a vital contributor for England in Ashes contests, accumulating 1,406 runs in 26 matches. A dynamic and aggressive batter, Bairstow is known for his counterattacking style that often shifts momentum in England’s favor.
Usman Khawaja has been a key performer for Australia in Ashes cricket, amassing 1,378 runs in 19 matches. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and calm temperament, Khawaja has often provided stability at the top of the order against England’s potent bowling attacks.