/From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman here is a look at five batters with highest individual score in Ashes. The list also features the likes of Bob Simpson and Bob Cowper as Ashes 2025-26 is all set to start on Nov 21 in Australia.
Leonard Hutton’s monumental innings of 364 against Australia on 20 August 1938 remains one of the greatest performances in Ashes and Test cricket history. Played at The Oval, Hutton’s masterclass not only showcased his impeccable technique and concentration but also set a world record for the highest individual Test score at the time.
Don Bradman’s iconic innings of 334 against England on 11 July 1930 at Headingley stands as one of the most legendary performances in Ashes history. In a display of unmatched dominance, Bradman dismantled the English bowling attack with his flawless timing, footwork, and precision.
Bob Simpson’s magnificent innings of 311 against England on 23 July 1964 at Old Trafford stands as one of the finest displays of patience and concentration in Ashes history. Coming at a time when Australia needed stability, Simpson batted for over 12 hours, crafting a masterful triple century that anchored his team’s massive first-innings total.
Bob Cowper’s outstanding innings of 307 against England on 11 February 1966 in Melbourne remains one of the most memorable knocks in Ashes history. Displaying immense patience and technical mastery, Cowper batted for nearly 12 hours, becoming the first Australian to score a triple century on home soil.
Don Bradman’s majestic innings of 304 against England on 20 July 1934 at Headingley was another masterpiece that underscored his batting genius in Ashes cricket. Coming in under pressure, Bradman played with flawless technique and supreme control, dismantling the English attack with precision and flair.