/Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han to tie the knot soon? Actor's Agency issues statement

K-pop idol Tiffany Young, a member of the group Girls' Generation, and actor Byun Yo Han are considering getting married soon. The confirmation by the actor's agency has taken fans by surprise, with many thronging social media platforms to congratulate the duo. Let's delve in to know more details about when they will be getting married.

When will Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han tie the knot? The agency states

Actor Byun Yo Han took to social media to share a handwritten letter, confirming his relationship with Tiffany Young. Earlier, his agency, Team Hope, stated, "They are currently in a serious relationship with marriage in consideration." Reportedly, this comes in response to the reports that they the couple might marry next fall.

Byun had written a letter stating, "I feel cautious and nervous, wondering if you might be surprised by this sudden news. I am in a relationship with a wonderful person with marriage in consideration. There are no specific plans or schedules decided yet. Above all, I have always wanted to share this news with my fans first."

Speaking about Tiffany, he further wrote, "When I am with her, I want to become a better person, and seeing her smile warms my tired heart. I have met someone I love. Each other's laughter will become healthy joy, and each other's sorrow will become healthy maturity, allowing me to become an actor who can deliver warmer feelings." He concluded, "I hope all of you, my beloved fans, laugh a lot and enjoy a happy life on every path you walk. Moving forward, I want to work even harder than before and create works that you will enjoy watching."

Netizens' reaction to Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han's relationship announcement

Soon after the letter confirmed their relationship with marriage in consideration soon, fans couldn't keep calm and took to social media platforms to express their happiness. One user wrote, "Their chemistry in...was insane...now they're getting married. I love a full circle moment."

Another user wrote, “I think the wedding might be all pink-themed?” Like a Disney princess—so cute. Really happy for them; finally, Yohan is getting married. Some of the Mom Diary cast got married." “Private, but not secret. They're dating, have couple rings and are even vacationing together,” wrote the third user. For the unversed, the two reportedly became close while working together on the TV series last year.

All about Tiffany Young

Tiffany Young is an American singer-songwriter and actress of Korean descent. Born and raised in California, she was discovered by South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment at the age of fifteen and subsequently moved to South Korea.

Young remains a member of Girls' Generation; she left SM Entertainment in October 2017. She joined

Paradigm Talent Agency and signed with record label Transparent Arts prior to the release of her 2019 extended play Lips on Lips.

All about Byun Yo Han

Byun Yo Han is best known for his roles in the television series Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), Six Flying Dragons (2015–2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), and Black Out (2024). He made his acting debut in 2011 and appeared in over 30 short films as a student of the Korea National University of Arts.