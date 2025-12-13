/Dhurandhar: Gaurav Gera's transformation for the film goes viral | Watch

Since the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, 2026, the spy thriller has become a hot topic of conversation on social media. From its nail-biting story to the viral music, it has various elements that grab the audience's attention.

Coming to the powerful roles, besides Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, there is one more character in Dhurandhar that has left fans impressed, and it's none other than Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Aalam.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is headlined by Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. Still, it was Gera who surprised fans with his exceptional transformation. The film continues to perform well at the box office and has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone within a week.

Gaurav Gera in Dhurandhar

Gaurav Gera played the character of Mohammad Aalam in the film, and many viewers failed to recognise him at all due to his exceptional performance. He looked unrecognisable as a weary, middle-aged juice seller, who was operating undercover out of the narrow bylanes of Lyari.

Fans flooded social media with appreciation for Gaurav Gera for both his physical transformation and performance. Recently, makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, who worked closely on the film, has shared a transformation video of Gera that has gone viral.

Gaurav Gera's transformation

Sharing the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, Singh wrote, “Recognise Gaurav Gera in Dhurandhar? Most didn’t! For his character Mohammad Aalam, we etched a lifetime into his features-softened lines, a natural salt-white beard, textured ageing, hair cropped to character. Every ‘I didn’t recognise him’ felt like the work landing exactly where it should, but above all, it celebrates Gaurav’s versatility and the ease with which he steps into a character.”

Also Read: Why I love Rajinikanth is different from why you love Rajinikanth

About Gaurav Gera

He is widely known for her comic character Chutki and has also worked in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. In Dhurandhar, his character secretly assists Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate the inner circle of Akshaye Khanna’s antagonist. What shocked the fans was the completely different role he played than his usual on-screen persona.

Praising Gera, filmmaker Farah Khan said, "I swear I didn’t recognise you for the whole film… only when Mukesh asked me how was Gaurav? That’s the highest compliment for an artist." Actor Kiku Sharda wrote, "You were just brilliant GG. Keep shining brother." Many other celebrities, including Mukti Mohan and Tahira Kashyap, also lauded Gera.

"I couldn’t believe it was you! Amazing performance," one fan commented on his transformation video. "Took me a few seconds to recognise you, but it was such a sweet surprise to see you on screen," wrote another.

Earlier, Gaurav Gera had also thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Aditya Dhar for believing in him. The film is currently running successfully at the box office, and Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The first part is set to premiere on Netflix in the first week of January.