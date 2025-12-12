The renowned singer Zubeen Garg's death at the age of 52 in Singapore in September has left everyone in shock, and netizens are still mourning for him. But tensions began when many, including the singer's bandmates Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta, were arrested. Later Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too sparked a buzz after he called Zubeen Garg’s death “a plain and simple murder” and not an accident or a case of criminal conspiracy in the Assembly. In the latest development, SIT is probing the death of the teenager. Let's delve in to know more.

Latest development in death case of Zubeen Garg

According to a report of PTI, a Special Investigation Team probing into the death of singer Zubeen Garg has submitted its chargesheet in the case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Assam's Guwahati.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, over 3500 pages of chargesheets, along with the evidence, were brought to the court in four trunks, officials said. The nine-member SIT arrived in a convoy of six vehicles. As per reports, the SIT has arrested seven persons and questioned over 300 people, including his family members, friends, bandmates, fans and Assamese NRIs in Singapore, among others, during the investigation.

Assam Chief Minister's statement in Assembly about Zubeen Garg death case

While addressing the House, Sarma said that the investigators were convinced since the initial days that Garg's death was not accidental. "It is a murder from the very first day. The accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, along with 4–5 accomplices, is locked up in a murder case. Our emotions are with Zubeen. That is why we are probing Zubeen Garg’s murder," the CM said.

These claims came following CM's personal request to Speaker Biswajit Daimary to accept an adjournment motion to allow a full debate on the musician's demise, and his request was accepted by the Speaker. Opposition leaders Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi gave adjournment motions for clarity on the investigation.

Sarma further stated that the government had registered an FIR within no time after the death under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—Section 61 (criminal conspiracy), Section 105 (culpable homicide), and Section 106 (causing death by rash or negligent act).