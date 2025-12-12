/Dhurandhar: R Madhavan reacts to the reviews of Ranveer Singh starrer, says 'I knew that this...'

Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is already minting great numbers at the box office. The action-thriller, which was released in cinemas on December 5, is being lauded by netizens and critics for the plot and performance by the cast. Bollywood actor R. Madhavan, who plays a key role in the film, has reacted to the criticism and negative reviews surrounding Dhurandhar. Let's delve into it to know why.

R. Madhavan on Dhurandhar receiving negative reviews and criticism

As per the report of Esquire India, Madhavan said, "When I heard Dhurandhar and saw the immaculate research that had been done by Aditya Dhar, the fearlessness of the man, and the uniqueness of his storytelling—these were the signs I got before the release of my film. I knew that this was going to impact society. There will be people who will first give it very bad ratings, and then there will be people who will suddenly go and wonder, ‘Wow, this happened.'"

When speaking about the film's negative reviews, the actor stated, "You are free to express your opinion, but even before the film was released, obituaries had been written, and on its release, you posted a review calling it a disaster. One wonders if there is an agenda." He also spoke about the actors facing challenges in regard to the public scrutiny, “But as actors, we thrive on this situation.” Please don’t forget, irrespective of whatever your opinions and agendas are, we are a very lonely family, and it is our job, no matter how much you like or hate a product or a person. Don’t take a jibe at the industry like an outsider. We have enough of them already."

When FCG condemned targeted attacks and harassment

The Film Critics Guild of India (FCG) issued a statement in which they condemned the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate towards critics over reviews.

FCG took to the social media platform and released a statement in which they stated, "The Film Critics Guild (FCG) strongly condemns the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed towards film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar. What began as a disagreement has rapidly devolved into coordinated abuse, personal attacks on individual critics, and organised attempts to discredit their

professional integrity."