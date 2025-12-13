/Zootopia 2 smashes box office records, crosses $1 billion mark

Bunny and Fox are making money! Walt Disney Animation Studios‘ Zootopia 2 is doing outstanding at the box office worldwide, and it's about to hit a major milestone - $1 billion! This impressive feat is expected to happen today, December 13, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Released on Nov 26, the Jared Bush/Byron Howard-directed sequel has already broken several records and will be the second studio movie to earn $1B in 2025, following Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.



($1.03 billion), and China’s blockbuster Ne Zha 2, which is the highest-grossing movie of 2025 with $1.9 billion.

In addition to this, the movie also becomes the fastest Hollywood animated film and PG-rated titles ever to get into the billion-dollar club.

Zootopia 2 is crossing $1 billion at the global box office

After 17 days in release, the movie has earned $986.1 million globally so far - $232.7 million domestic and $753.4 million international.

This also marks another milestone for Walt Disney Animation Studios, as this moment marks the first back-to-back billion-dollar film following last year’s Moana 2.

With Zootopia entering $1 billion club, the studio now has five billion-dollar titles: Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, Zootopia, and Zootopia 2.

“Everyone at Disney Animation put their heart, soul and passion into this film to tell a story full of joy, imagination, and incredible thoughtfulness,” said Jared Bush, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios

“This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world — and that is a Zootopia dream come true.”

Released nine years after the Oscar-winning first instalment, Zootopia became a huge hit, and the sequel went on to hit a double strike. Released ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, the sequel opened to $158 million in North America.