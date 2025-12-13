/Amy Schumer announces divorce from husband Chris Fischer, takes sly dig at trolls: 'Not because I dropped some lbs'

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer are heading for a divorce after seven years of marriage. The news of the 44-year-old actor and her husband going their separate ways has come as a shock to many of their followers.

On Friday (Dec 13), the Life & Bett actress announced their divorce, calling their split, ''amicable.'' Amy and Chris share a son named Gene, who they will continue to co-parent.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the actress wrote,'' Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

In the photo that Amy shared, the former couple are sitting on a subway.

Schumer, being Schumer, humorously added in the statement, writing, Blah blah blah.

“We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever,” she concluded the post.

Rumours of Amy and Chris' divorce began to swirl in the past few weeks, with Schumer even sharing a post on Instagram, reading, she was,'' still married.''

In another post addressing her relationship, the actress wrote,''Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," Schumer shared. “Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s relationship

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer started dating in 2017 and got married in February 2018. Over the years, the former couple kept their life mostly private. Amy and Chris made their last appearance together in June at the Tribeca Film Festival.