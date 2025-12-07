/Gaurav Khanna or Pranit More? Gauahar Khan predicts Bigg Boss 19 winner

Another season of Bigg Boss is set to wrap, with the winner of season 19 to be announced in just a few hours. Premiered on Aug 24, the 19th season has seen its fair share of ups and downs with the audience; while at some moments the audience loved the politics, at other times they accused the reality show of being scripted.

The season started with 18 contestants and 2 wild card entries. Defeating all, the five remaining contestants are now vying for the shiny trophy and hefty cash prize. Hours before the winner is announced, Gauahar Khan has predicted who will win, according to her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gauahar Khan predicts the top 2 runner-ups of Bigg Boss Season 19

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has the top five finalists: Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. However, various predictions and theories are circulating about who will win the trophy.

According to Gauahar Khan, who won season 7 of the reality show, she has always been gripped by the show over the years, and this year was no different.

She has been following this season from day one, making several appearances and even questioning the contestants about their gameplay. Hours before the show, she predicted that the two contestants who would end up in the top two would be Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna.

On Sunday, the popular host shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she talked about who is going to win this season.

“Who do you think is going to win Bigg Boss 19? I think it’s going to be between Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More. I’d be happy if either of them won the show because they truly played a very dignified, fun and active game,” she said.

She added, “Amaal Mallik has done quite well over the last couple of days, and this week, Tanya is getting emotional, OMG, she should get an award just for that. It will be amazing to see, if this is real, what her acting will be like.”



This year is extremely special for Gauahar as her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, took part in the show. Another contestant with whom she was close was Awez's girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar.