/Bigg Boss 19: All housemates' salaries per week: Who earns the highest and who charges the least? Full details inside

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few hours away from ending this season. Soon, the nation will know who will be the winner and who will take home the prize money of 50 lakh. Before the grand finale goes live, here’s a look at the salaries of all the housemates.
The highly acclaimed show Bigg Boss is just a few hours away from its finale. The popularity of the show stems from its perfect mix of new faces, real emotions, and strategic gameplay. It has 24/7 entertainment that keeps viewers hooked throughout the season. Before witnessing the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, take a look at the salaries of all the housemates.
Amaal Mallik is an Indian music director, composer, singer, music producer, arranger, background scorer, performer and lyricist. The one with a sharp mind but fewer harsh words reportedly earns an estimated Rs 8.75 lakh per week.
Tanya Mittal is an Indian entrepreneur, motivational speaker, former model, and influencer known for winning Miss Asia Tourism 2018. She has been bashed out the whole season for making fake narratives of her outside life. Allegedly, Mittal earns an approximate of Rs 3-6 lakh per week.
Farhana Bhatt is an Indian cinema actress, a peace activist, a global youth leader, and a five-time national medalist in Taekwondo. She has also represented her state, Kashmir, on international platforms like the G20 youth events. As per reports, she earns a salary between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh per week.
Pranit More is an Indian comedian and former Radio Jockey (RJ). He gained popularity through his appearance on the most popular show, Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, he has a weekly salary between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh.
Gaurav Khanna is an Indian actor who works in Hindi television. He is widely known for his roles as Senior Inspector Kavin in CID and Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. As per the reports, Khanna earns Rs. 17.5 lakh per week in the Bigg Boss house. He is the highest earner among all the other housemates.
Mridul Tiwari is a popular Indian YouTuber, digital creator, and social media influencer. He has gained a large number of followers by making relatable videos on his YouTube channel. Reportedly, his earnings in the Bigg Boss house are between Rs. 4 and 6 lakh.
Abhishek Bajaj is an actor who works in Indian films and TV shows. He made his film debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, co-starring with Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, Bajaj secured earnings between Rs. 3 and 6 lakhs per week.
Neelam Giri is an Indian actress. She mainly works in Bhojpuri films and TV shows. Giri has emotionally connected with every housemate. As per reports, the happiest and fun-loving contestant has a salary of Rs. 2–4 lakh.
Nehal Chudasama is an Indian model, actress, fitness consultant, and beauty pageant titleholder. In 2018, she was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018 and represented India at the event. Reportedly, Chudasama earned an estimated Rs. 2-4 lakhs per week.
Ashnoor Kaur is a popular Indian actress who works in Hindi television. Kaur made her acting debut in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani at the age of five. Recently, she has been eliminated for breaking a rule in Bigg Boss' house by hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Allegedly, the contestant has a salary of Rs 6 lakhs per week.
The Hum Saath Saath Hain fame, Kunickaa Sadanand, is an Indian film and TV actress, advocate, producer, and social activist. Due to getting fewer votes, she got evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Reportedly, she earned between Rs. 2–4 lakh per week.
Awez Darbar is a well-known Indian dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer. He is famous for his energetic dance videos, creative content, and has a large fan base on Instagram and YouTube. But, after many warnings from the host of the show, Salman Khan, for not participating in any task and staying quiet in the house, Darbar got evicted. Reportedly, he used to earn Rs. 6 lakh per week.
The writer of the most acclaimed movie, Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zeishan Quadri is an Indian writer, actor, director and producer. Reportedly, his weekly fee ranges from Rs. 2 to 5 lakhs.
Baseer Ali is an Indian actor, model, host and television personality. He rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 10 as well as participating in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2, where he ranked as a runner-up. Reportedly, he earned between Rs. 3 to 6 lakh per week.
Natalia Janoszek is a Polish actress, model, and singer, known for her esteemed work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Movies like Netflix's 365 Days and The Swing of Things, and Indian movies like Chicken Curry Law, she has showcased her talent perfectly. Reportedly, her weekly fee was around Rs. 3-7 Lakhs.
Nagma Mirajkar is a well-known Indian fashion influencer, dancer, model, and content creator. She is popular for her lifestyle, beauty, and travel videos. She first gained fame on TikTok and later continued her success on Instagram and YouTube. Reportedly, she earned around Rs. 5–8 lakh per week.
Malti Chahar is an actress, model, and the sister of renowned cricketer Deepak Chahar. In the recent week, Chahar exited Bigg Boss 19 after a mid-week elimination, as she got the fewest votes among other housemates. Reportedly, she earned around Rs. 1-3 Lakh per week.
Shehbaz Badesha entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant. He is the brother of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. His funny and humorous personality won many hearts both inside and outside the house. His weekly fee has not been revealed publicly.