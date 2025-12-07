/Bigg Boss 19 Finale guest list : Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone and more to make grand entry on the show; full list inside

The day has come when the winner of Bigg Boss 19 will be finally announced. Filled with excitement, drama, heartbreak, and heated arguments, the last few months have kept the audience glued to their screens. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale airs tonight, and the show will crown the winner after a wait of more than three months of high-voltage competition inside the house.

Who are the top 5 finalists?

The five finalists who are battling for the trophy include Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. They were among the eighteen contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on August 24.

All five finalists will be performing on the show before Salman announces the winner. Social media is buzzing with excitement as fans are curious to know who will win the season.

When and where to watch BB 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and will be telecast on Colors TV later in the evening. Voting lines will stay open until the final few moments of the show.

Star-studded guest list

Besides the winner's announcement, fans are also excited for the star-studded guest list, who will join Salman Khan on the stage, including Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who will be making a grand entry to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Another guest for the night is Sunny Leone, and Karan Kundrra will appear together to promote Splitsvilla 16. Last but not least, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is also going to set the stage on fire.

Now, coming to the performances by the contestants (and ex-contestants), they are all set to bring blockbuster entertainment for the fans. The lineup includes Amaal Mallik-Shehbaz Badesha's performance, Abhishek Bajaj-Ashnoor Kaur's dance act, Gaurav Khanna-Mridul Tiwari grooving to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and finalists performing signature tracks before eliminations.

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 will take home the trophy and a cash prize reportedly worth ₹50 lakh. To keep the moment hyped up, after the final two contestants are revealed, makers will keep the live voting window open for 10-15 minutes, allowing audiences to change the game in real time.