/Haiwaan: Priyadarshan wraps up shooting of Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar starrer

The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Haiwaan' have wrapped up the shooting of the film on Sunday. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan.



Taking to his Instagram handle, director Priyadarshan shared the photos from the shooting wrap-up celebration featuring actor Saif Ali Khan and the film's crew.



In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan was seen cutting a cake, while in another, the actor was seen posing with Priyadarshan for a group photo.



'Haiwaan' is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.



Thespian Films shared the glimpses of the celebration on their Instagram handle on Sunday. They wrote, "It's a wrap of our film 'Haiwaan' !Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude and pride! See you soon at the Theaters!"



Akshay and Saif, who have previously worked together on films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing the screen space after 17 long years.



They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. Actress Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.

