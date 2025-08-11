/Illegal Betting apps case: Rana Daggubati gets mobbed as he appears at Hyderabad ED office

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad in connection with an illegal betting apps case today, with his team. A video that has now gone viral on social media shows him being mobbed by the reporters and photographers outside.

Viral video of Rana Daggubati being mobbed outside the ED office

ANI shared the video in which Rana Daggubati's arrival at the ED office in Hyderabad caused a media frenzy. Due to this, the actor struggled to make his way through the crowd, and Rana was escorted inside as his team urged the media to step back.

Before this, Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj were also seen appearing before the ED recently. The actor then gave an address about the summons and said that he was called in for a few clarifications. Prakash Raj said he told the ED officials that he did not take any payment as his conscience did not allow him to do so.

Prakash Raj appeared on July 30, while Vijay Deverakonda was questioned on August 6. Manchu Lakshmi has been directed to appear before the ED on August 13.

All about the illegal betting apps case

Several Tollywood celebrities, including Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, and Vijay Deverakonda, are now in troubled water after 29 celebrities have reportedly been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of an online betting app scam. Reportedly, these investigations against these celebrities are done on the basis of an FIR of the Cyberabad Police.