/The Penguin star Colin Farrell to receive Zurich's Golden Icon Award

Colin Farrell is one of the established actors in Hollywood, having delivered several hit films, including The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruges, The Gentlemen, and Total Recall, among others. The actor will now add an accolade to his collection! As per reports, Colin will be receiving the Golden Icon Award at the 2025 Zurich Film Festival.

Netizens' reaction to Colin Farrell's honour for the Golden Icon award

The Instagram of the Zurich Film Festival announced that the Hollywood actor Colin Farrell will be receiving it. Along with the photo, the caption of X read, “ Exciting news! We are happy to announce this year’s recipient of the Golden Icon Award, the multi-faceted Irish actor Colin Farrell.”

"He will attend Zurich Film Festival to accept the award in person and to present his new film THE BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER, alongside its director Edward Berger, on September 27. We are also excited to spend more time with the actor during a ZFF Masters talk, which will be taking place on September 28", the caption stated.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express happiness for him. One user wrote, "Whatever that is, he deserves it. He is consistently excellent, takes incredible risks, disappears into his roles, is a remarkably deep, honest human being, and has transformed his suffering into expansive love. And still is as gorgeous as the sky is wide". Another user wrote, "Oh wow, amazing news".

For the unversed, from September 25 to October 5, 2025, we bring acclaimed international cinema, emerging voices, and red carpet glamour to Zurich. The complete ZFF 2025 film lineup will be announced on September 11. The ticket sales will open on September 15, 2025.

All about Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell began acting in the drama series Ballykissangel (1998) and made his (first credited) film debut in the drama The War Zone (1999). His first lead film role was in the war drama Tigerland (2000), and he made his breakthrough in Steven Spielberg's science fiction film Minority Report (2002).

Other films that followed were A Home at the End of the World and as the titular character in Alexander (both 2004); The New World (2005), as Captain John Smith; as Detective James "Sonny" Crockett in the film remake of Miami Vice (2006); Cassandra's Dream (2007); and Pride and Glory (2008), among others.