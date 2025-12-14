/Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh's action thriller enters Rs 300 crore club

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role and helmed by Aditya Dhar, is unstoppable at the box office! The action-thriller has been gaining momentum with each passing day and continues to receive praise for its plotline and performances from both the audience and critics. With its historic run, it has entered the Rs 300 crore club.

Dhurandhar's entry to the Rs 300 crore club

According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar's total collection now stands at Rs 301.75 crore. According to early estimates, on the 10th day, i.e., today, it has collected Rs 9 crore, which shows a slight decline; however, despite this, the numbers have steadily maintained their pace at the box office. Dhurandhar had an overall 59.75% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, December 14.

The action-thriller is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohli, Raj Zutshi, Saumya Tandon, and Bimal Oberoi, among others.

Film Critics Guild condemns targeted attack over Dhurandhar's reviews

FCG took to the social media platform and released a statement in which they stated, "The Film Critics Guild (FCG) strongly condemns the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed towards film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar. What began as a disagreement has rapidly devolved into coordinated abuse, personal attacks on individual critics, and organised attempts to discredit their professional integrity." With the conclusion of the lengthy note, "This moment demands collective reflection. At stake is more than a single film. The integrity of cultural discourse depends on the ability of critics to speak freely and without fear. We call for restraint, respect, and a commitment to the principles that allow art, debate, and criticism to coexist."

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is inspired by true events. The movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.

