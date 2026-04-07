/Is Euphoria ending with season 3? Zendaya says ‘closure is coming.'

Zendaya’s Euphoria is one of the most acclaimed American shows. After much anticipation, season 3 is set to premiere, and ahead of it, the Spider-Man actress has hinted at the end of the show. While this news may be heartbreaking for many fans, it is what it is.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Zendaya has spoken about the future of the show, saying that she also believes it is heading toward its conclusion.



While promoting the show, the actor recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she talked about the upcoming season and answered whether it would be the last.

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When Barrymore asked about the show, Zendaya said, “I think so, yeah.”

The host added further,“I never want to ask questions like that, because it’s not my business, and yet, is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?”

‘’I almost need to know the mindframe [before watching],” Barrymore said. To this, Zendaya responded, “That closure is coming.”

Is Euphoria ending with Season 3?

There has been no official confirmation regarding the end of the series, and HBO and the creators have not responded to Zendaya’s remarks. However, it is being speculated that the third season may mark the end of the hit show and serve as its final story arc.



The upcoming season is set four years after season 2, which ended on February 27, 2022.

The show, which portrayed its characters as high school students, will now follow them as full-fledged adults. During the gap of three years, the cast of the show, including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, went on to become the known actor's of Hollywood. After receiving widespread acclaim, the actors went on to appear in multiple films, Zendaya became MJ in the Spider-Man movies, while Sweeney starred in films like The Housemaid and Anyone But You.

The official logline reads, “A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil.”