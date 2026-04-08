Euphoria season 3 LA premiere: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi dazzle at the red carpet

The highly anticipated season 3 of Euphoria is coming. Counting down the days to its arrival, the show held a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on April 7, featuring stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, who reunited and turned the event into a magical one.
Euphoria had its premiere on April 7. The event became a reunion and a style moment as Zendaya wowed in a sleek, minimal satin gown, while Sydney Sweeney drew attention in a dramatic white dress. Scroll down to see who all arrived and their looks from the red carpet.
Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett, stunned on the red carpet in a daring black halter-neck dress. The actress accessorised it with minimal jewellery and matching brown pointed-toe heels.
Sweeney, who is known for her role as Cassie Howard, wore a white draped gown with a floor-length cape flowing from her shoulders. The actress paired the look with a diamond bracelet and silver glitter heels.
The Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, also stole the show on the red carpet in his all-black look. He opted for a classic suit, styling it with sleek sunglasses that caught the attention of the paparazzi.
Damie, made an astonishing appearance on the red carpet at the premiere. The actress, who plays the role of Maddy Perez, wore a strapless, floor-length gown. The striking chevron stripes in black and metallic silver created a sculpted silhouette, giving the dress a dramatic edge.
The American actress who plays Lexi Howard stepped out in a sleeveless black dress featuring a square neckline and wide shoulder straps. In Euphoria, she portrays the role of a sister of Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie.
An American actress, model, and activist is seen in a golden, shimmery bodycon dress. The gown is entirely covered in intricate rows of gold, champagne, and silver sequins that create a dazzling and metallic effect. The figure-hugging silhouette made a remarkable impression at the event.