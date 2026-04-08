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Euphoria season 3 LA premiere: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi dazzle at the red carpet

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 13:50 IST

The highly anticipated season 3 of Euphoria is coming. Counting down the days to its arrival, the show held a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on April 7, featuring stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, who reunited and turned the event into a magical one.

Euphoria Season 3 red carpet premiere
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(Photograph: AFP)

Euphoria Season 3 red carpet premiere

Euphoria had its premiere on April 7. The event became a reunion and a style moment as Zendaya wowed in a sleek, minimal satin gown, while Sydney Sweeney drew attention in a dramatic white dress. Scroll down to see who all arrived and their looks from the red carpet.

Zendaya
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(Photograph: AFP)

Zendaya

Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett, stunned on the red carpet in a daring black halter-neck dress. The actress accessorised it with minimal jewellery and matching brown pointed-toe heels.

Sydney Sweeney
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(Photograph: AFP)

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney, who is known for her role as Cassie Howard, wore a white draped gown with a floor-length cape flowing from her shoulders. The actress paired the look with a diamond bracelet and silver glitter heels.

Jacob Elordi
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(Photograph: AFP)

Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, also stole the show on the red carpet in his all-black look. He opted for a classic suit, styling it with sleek sunglasses that caught the attention of the paparazzi.

Alexa Demie
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(Photograph: AFP)

Alexa Demie

Damie, made an astonishing appearance on the red carpet at the premiere. The actress, who plays the role of Maddy Perez, wore a strapless, floor-length gown. The striking chevron stripes in black and metallic silver created a sculpted silhouette, giving the dress a dramatic edge.

Maude Apatow
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(Photograph: AFP)

Maude Apatow

The American actress who plays Lexi Howard stepped out in a sleeveless black dress featuring a square neckline and wide shoulder straps. In Euphoria, she portrays the role of a sister of Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie.

Hunter Schafer
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(Photograph: AFP)

Hunter Schafer

An American actress, model, and activist is seen in a golden, shimmery bodycon dress. The gown is entirely covered in intricate rows of gold, champagne, and silver sequins that create a dazzling and metallic effect. The figure-hugging silhouette made a remarkable impression at the event.

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