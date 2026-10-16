/Nayyi Naveli X reviews: Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy receives mixed reactions

Nayyi Naveli X reviews: Yami Gautam Dhar returns to the big screen with Nayyi Naveli, a supernatural comedy also starring Adinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht and Sushmita Mukherjee. The film hit cinemas on October 16 (Friday), blending family drama, humour and supernatural twists. As the first-day shows wrapped up, cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the film’s storyline, cast performances and overall entertainment value. Here’s how netizens react to Balaji

Nayyi Naveli X reviews

Nayyi Naveli has finally arrived in theatres. After watching the first-day, first-show screenings, audiences and critics wasted no time taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on the film, discussing its storyline, cast performances, and overall cinematic experience.

One user rated the film three out of five stars and appreciated its humour and the fresh mythological twist woven into the storyline. The review read, “The film is a comedy-horror film. It's a fictional story, created for entertainment purposes, and also features a bit of mythology. Any audience can watch the film.”

One X user criticised the film, saying it's promising in the first half, but the horror-comedy falls short due to weak humour and scares. The user also felt that Yami Gautam’s performance could not make up for the film’s screenplay issues. It read, “A little comedy for the audience but a lot of horror for the makers! Even Yami Gautam can’t save this mess. Nayyi Navelli has an interesting premise and the perfect setup for a horror-comedy. Unfortunately, the screenplay offers very little comedy and very little horror. And whatever horror it does offer seems to be reserved for the makers, not the audience!”

It further added, “The first half is passable, with a few laughs, some intrigue and an interesting interval point. But the second half tests your patience, and by the time the film ends, you’re left wondering if the makers themselves realised what kind of film they were making. Yami Gautam tries her best to bring life to Balaji Mohan’s film but even her sincere performance can’t save this mess. The music fails to impress, the BGM is ordinary, and the editing is just about okay.”

Another X user gave the film 3.5 stars out of five, praising Yami Gautam’s performance and its entertainment value, a mix of comedy, mythology, and mystery. It also praised the Raavan connection and the Dussehra backdrop. The review read, “A wickedly entertaining blend of comedy, mythology and mystery! #YamiGautam carries the entire film on her shoulders. She is equally good at comedy and intense scenes, making you laugh one moment and leaving you amazed the next. What a fantastic performance, while the fascinating #Raavan connection and the #Dussehra backdrop elevates the impact."

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"Director #BalajiMohan brings the imaginative premise to life with conviction, while writers #HimanshuSharma and #DivyNidhiSharma deserve credit for their inventive storytelling," further added.

One X user described the film as a fantasy entertainer, highlighting Yami Gautam’s performance. It read, "YAMI GAUTAM RULES THE SHOW IN THIS FANTASY ENTERTAINER. Aanand L. Rai brings an interesting concept to the big screen, blending mythology, comedy, family drama and action. What starts as a fun family entertainer gradually opens up into a much bigger story, with the Raavan connection adding an unexpected dimension. The interval and climax bring the narrative to another level."

The user praised Yami Gautam's performance and added, "YAMI GAUTAM IS THE SHOWSTOPPER!" She is outstanding in a role that demands both comic timing and intensity. Anurag Thakur impresses as the suspicious brother-in-law, while Addinath M. Kothare provides good support. Writers Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma deserve credit for the imaginative storyline, while director Balaji Mohan executes the vision with conviction. The production quality and VFX are impressive, giving the film a grand feel."

Another X user praised the film for its fresh concept and comedic storyline, writing, "Producer #AanandLRai continues to back stories that dare to be different and dazzling. And #NayyiNavelli is a terrific addition to the list that boasts off sterling names like #Mukkabaaz and #Tumbbad."

It further added, "The concept is fresh & unique, and all the actors pull off the madcap comedy with amazing abandon. #YamiGautam delivers an exhilarating performance. Action, comedy, dance, swag and a touch of emotions... the gifted actor goes through the gamut with effortless eaee."

Taking a swipe at the weak plot, one user called the film a major misfire. The review read, "#NayyiNavelli is a major misfire. What was supposed to be a quirky horror-comedy about a new bride suspected of being a dayan ends up as a dull, stretched, and confused film. The setup had some promise, but the writing never capitalises on it. The film keeps circling the same “is she or isn’t she” idea without building proper tension, scares, or laughs."

It further added, "Yami Gautam tries hard, but she looks completely out of place trying to balance the horror and comedy tones. Her performance feels forced, and the character never becomes interesting enough to hold the film. Supporting cast mostly overacts, and the comedy track falls flat almost throughout."

WION's review of Nayyi Naveli

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and wrote, “Nayyi Naveli sets out on a funny note. Somewhere in the middle, it goes off track, only to give out its biggest twist during the interval. The second half feels like an afterthought, as if the writers had a one-page idea note which they now had to expand into a full-length film.”

About Nayyi Naveli

Nayyi Naveli is an upcoming Indian family entertainer and horror-comedy film. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini, a newly married bride. Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written the film, and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.