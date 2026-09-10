/Nayyi Navelli teaser: Yami Gautam's 'witchy' avatar Mohini gives fans the chills

Yami Gautam is all set to step into a spooky new avatar in her upcoming project, Nayyi Navelli. On Thursday afternoon, the makers surprised fans by releasing the film's teaser and offering a glimpse into a quirky world of mystery, chills, and humour. But what has truly grabbed attention is Gautam's unexpected transformation into a witch.

Nayyi Navelli teaser out

On September 10 (Thursday), makers of Nayyi Navelli released the 1-minute 31-second teaser of the film, which begins in an ordinary, chaotic middle-class household in Meerut. The scene then introduces Bantu, played by Anurag Thakur, who abruptly accuses the picture-perfect new bride, Mohini, played by Yami Gautam, of being a witch. He further declares, "Bhabhi daayan hai!" (Sister-in-law is a witch)

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The teaser lets viewers meet Yami Gautam's character, Mohini. Rather than denying it, Mohini lights up the screen with a spooky and mischievous presence and effortlessly delivers her dialogue, "Bas daayan!? Do daayan, teen pishaach aur chaar bhooth toh main breakfast mein hi kha jaati hoon." (Just a witch? Two witches, three demons, and four ghosts, I finish them off at breakfast itself)

The fantasy family entertainer also promises the madness of Tanu Weds Manu and collides with the mysteries of Tumbbad. While sharing the teaser on her social media, Yami Gautam wrote, “Deviyon aur sajanon, Mohini ki taraf se a little request...”

Fans' reaction

The moment the teaser went live on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing and cheering for Yami Gautam. As the actress reshared the teaser on her Instagram account, one user commented, "Looks like a Winner." Another wrote, "Bhaukaal."

One Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful bhootni." Another commented, "Bollywood, including Indian Hindu folklore, is my type of cinema." One user also wrote, "Looks like a Winner."

About Nayyi Navelli