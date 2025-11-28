/Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Article 370, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Bala- Watch these 7 movies of the actress on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and more

Yami Gautam is turning 37 this year on 28th November 2025. The actress is an Indian actress and model. She made her film debut in the Kannada filmUllasa Utsaha. She rose to fame with the best performance in her Hindi cinema debut,Vicky Donor, which earned her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Gautam made her presence in Bollywood with diverse and successful roles in movies likeUri: The Surgical Strike,Bala, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Dasvi,andArticle 370. Recently, a new movie named Haq featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam received critical acclaim for its extravagant performance and storytelling. Let's dive into the list of movies in which Yami Gautam made a stellar performance.

List of the 7 movies of Yami Gautam

Here, take a look at the list of movies of Yami Gautam that have achieved great heights in the film industry.

Article 370

Where to watch: Netflix and ZEE5

Yami Gautam played Zooni Haksar, an intelligence agent. The movie centers around her character, who has been tasked with a secret mission after an incident happened in Jammu and Kashmir. The PM's joint secretary hired her to contain terrorism by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Where to watch: Netflix

Featuring Yami Gautam as Neha Grover, a flight attendant, and Sunny Kaushal as Ankit Sethi, a businessman. Both become lovers and eventually plan to steal a cache of diamonds to clear up their past debt. But 40,000 feet above the ground, their plan goes wrong, and they are captured as hostages.

A Thursday

Where to watch: JioHotstar

One of the highly acclaimed movies that revolves around one fateful Thursday in the city of Mumbai. Yami Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, a nursery school teacher, comes up with a horrific plan to hold 16 children of her school hostage. She then made an offer with the PM and gave them a threat to harm the children one by one if her demands weren't met.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. It tells the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, along with the help of Pallavi Sharma, who gathers intelligence and is a crucial part of the planning and execution to lead a mission against a team of anti-activists, who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers of the Indian Army.

Vicky Donor

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Yami Gautam made a remarkable presence in the movie while sharing the screen with the charming Ayushmann Khurrana. The story revolves around Vicky Arora, who is advised to donate his sperm by Dr. Baldev to help needy couples struggling to become parents. Meanwhile, he meets Ashima Roy, and the two fall in love with each other.

Bala

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A comedy movie shows a man named Balmukund Shukla, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who is struggling with his premature baldness. The highlight of the films comes when Bala's insecurity takes him back to his former lover, Latika, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who is already facing issues with her dark complexion. His marriage to Pari, played by Yami Gautam, a model who was initially unaware of his baldness, ends her relationship with him after the revelation.

Dasvi

Where to watch: Netflix