/Special Screening of movie Lalo organised for Vadodara Jail Inmates

The Vadodara Central Jail, in a unique initiative to promote a positive environment and mental well-being among inmates, organised a special screening for 1,700 prisoners of the Gujarati hit film Lalo.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, it can be seen how the inmates were enjoying the film in a relaxed open ground near the main tower of the Jail.

The event was arranged with the cooperation of Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi and coordinated by Jail Superintendent Usha Rada and Deputy Superintendent Mukesh Chaudhary.

The film’s lead actors were also present during the screening and later even interacted with inmates.

The Gujarati film industry, popularly known as Dhollywood, has seen a major success after a long time with Lalo, a film based on the principle of karma.

Bringing the movie to the prison was part of the jail administration’s ongoing efforts to provide creative, motivational and stress-relieving activities for inmates.

Vadodara Central Jail houses around 1,700 prisoners across 12 yards, divided into separate barracks as per regulations.

Officials said such initiatives help reduce mental stress and encourage positive thinking among inmates.

The special screening on 26 November 2025 was widely appreciated by the prisoners, many of whom welcomed the rare opportunity to watch a film in the presence of its cast.

The initiative was also posted on the official Instagram ID of the film Lalo.

People also welcomed the move, and users mentioned comments like Hopefully the prisoners will do good deeds in the coming day. One user also wrote that if you remember Lala, all your sins will be forgiven.

This is not the first time that the government has taken such initiative; in 2022, a movie screening was held for prisoners at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail.