/Hema Malini shares an emotional tribute for Dharmendra, her first social media post since his death

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini shared a warm and emotional tribute for her husband, Dharmendra, three days after his demise. On Thursday, Hema Malini took to X to remember the Bollywood icon as a loving husband, adoring father, friend, philosopher and guide. This was Hema Malini’s first post on social media after Dharmendra's death on Monday.

Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra

The actress took to X to pen a warm tribute for her late husband. Hema called Dharmendra her ‘everything’, who was with her ‘through good times and bad’.

“Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.

As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…. ”she wrote.

Hema Malini’s post is also the first from the late actor’s family. The Deol family has not shared any posts related to the actor’s death so far.

The actress also shared snippets of her life with Dharmendra; some of the photos also featured the couple's two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Dhamendra's death on Monday

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. Some of the biggest names of Bollywood were present for Dharmendra’s last rites along with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were among the first to arrive at the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family. Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and many others also came together to pay their last respects.

Since Monday, stars have been visiting the family at the actor’s residence in Juhu.

Dharmendra, often called the ‘He Man of Indian Cinema’ was unwell for the past month. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 after a decline in his health. Two days later, he was discharged as his family chose to continue his treatment at home.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeita from his first marriage, and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second.