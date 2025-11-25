/Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Dharmendra’s residence to pay tribute. Watch

Veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on Nov 24 at the age of 89. Two weeks after the actor was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, he breathed his last at his Juhu home in Mumbai. The actor's family, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and wife Hema Malini, has not released any statement regarding his death as of now.

The passing of the legendary actor has sent shockwaves across the country and the world where his fans are. On Monday, several Bollywood A-listers, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan, visited the cremation site to offer their last respects. However, those who were not able to take part in the final rites of the actor have been visiting his home to offer condolences to the family.

Celebrities visit Dharmendra's home

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday (Nov 25), celebrities continued to visit Dharmendra's home in Juhu. In the evening, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife and actor Alia Bhatt, was spotted at the residence to offer their condolences.

Bhatt, who worked with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, paid tribute to the legendary actor by sharing a picture of them from the movie on her Instagram stories.

Remembering the actor, Bhatt wrote,“A legend who lit up every frame… and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji." Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor visited the actor's home with her brother-in-law and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Ajay Devgn was also spotted visiting the Sholay actor's home in the evening. Abhay Deol, Dharmendra's nephew, was also seen at the residence.

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan were seen arriving at the actor's home.

Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, and Chunky Panday were also spotted arriving at the Deol residence.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan at Dharmendra's cremation ceremony

On Nov 24, Dharmendra died at his residence after months of suffering from age-related ailments. The actor’s last rites were held at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium, and apart from the Deol family, several members of the Hindi film industry were present for Dharmendra’s cremation, including Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan.