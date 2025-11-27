/Stranger Things 5 X review: Netizens hail unpredictable volume 1, 'expect the unexpected'

The time has come, and the gates to Hawkins, Indiana, have been opened for the last time. After a long wait, Stranger Things season 5 is out; however, only the first volume with four episodes has been released.

Expectations for the final season of the Duffer Brothers’ series are sky-high. We don’t want to give any spoilers about what happened in the first four episodes or what fate the nerds face when it comes to fighting Vecna.

Stranger Things Season 5:

After four hit seasons, the final season will answer several questions that have been building in the minds of fans, such as how long Vecna has been executing his plans and whether Will has been under Vecna’s control all this time. Watch volume one of season 5 for all the answers.

Season 5 picks up where it left off in season 4, after the wall between the Upside Down was opened and the Upside Down world began invading the town of Hawkins. However, the gang, in their final fight, comprising Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), along with other town members and newcomers, start their last battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

After a set of thrilling, emotionally heavy, and shocking moments, volume one, as expected, ends on a cliffhanger, making the audience crave volume 2, which will drop on Christmas.

Netizens' react to Stranger Things season 5 volume 1

Stranger Things season 5 is one of the biggest releases of the year, and as expected, fans from across the world were on time to watch the show. The number was so high that Netflix even crashed.

The first reviews from audiences and critics alike are very positive. Fans are particularly going crazy over Will and Vecna’s connection. What connection? For that, watch the show.

Nonetheless, fans who have watched the first four episodes have shared their thoughts about season 5.

''the way my jaw dropped and stayed open during the last 20min of episode 4… i mean OH MY GOD THAT WAS EVERYTHING (best believe i was crying and screaming all at once) #StrangerThings5,'' one user wrote.

Another user wrote,''WILL BYERS PROTAGONISTA REI #StrangerThings5.''