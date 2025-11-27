/Stranger Things on Netlflix: Season 5 Vol 1 premiere leads to worldwide platform outage

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 dropped on Netflix in India at 6:30 am on Thursday, and a surge of viewers led to the platform crashing for many. The disruption lasted from 5 minutes to 20 minutes for some, and the platform eventually resumed normal functioning. The overwhelming demand for the series led to the technical glitch.

Not just in India, Netflix crashed for users worldwide due to the high demand of the series.

Though the service recovered in less than an hour, glitches persisted for certain users. Many who logged in t the platform to stream the sci-fi series found themselves staring at a “Nailed It!” error screen that read- “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page,” reported Variety.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety.

Stranger Things overwhelms Netflix

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Stranger Things’ popularity has overwhelmed the OTT platform. When the last 2 episodes of Season 4 premiered on July 2022, the platform had briefly crashed.

The streamer also encountered service issues during the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul fight, one of its first attempts at live streaming.

About Stranger Things

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension.

The cast of Season 5 also includes Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The first four episodes of Season 5 are currently streaming on Netflix, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.

WION’s review of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

In her review of the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, WION’s Snigdha Behra called the show a ‘thrilling returnto Hawkins.’

“With four episodes, each of one hour, the emotions and the performance by the cast have definitely struck a chord. The show, which began in 2016, has definitely catapulted everyone with their storyline and the performance by the cast. The spooky, eerie story of monsters in a suburban American town and how it takes an apocalyptic turn has left everyone wanting more,” wrote Behra in her review. Read full review of the show here.