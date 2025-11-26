/Stranger Things season 5: Here’s the exact release time of volume 1 in India

The countdown for Stranger Things season 5 has begun, and fans can't wait to watch the beginning of the end. After a wait of three years, the first volume of the last season is set to release on Netflix, and this time, it's going to be the darkest one.

The first volume of the fifth and final season is set to drop on the streaming giant, and not much time is left to see the gang of nerds getting into the final fight with Vecna in the last thrilling ride in Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things season 5: At what time will the show release in India?

The first four episodes will release on Nov 26, the second volume, which has three episodes, will release on Christmas, and the final episode will drop on New Year's Eve.

Set in the fall of 1987, the volume will take the audience back into Hawkins, Indiana, which has now been merged with the Upside Down world. It will show what exactly the gang, comprising of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Caleb (Lucas Sinclair), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) as they start their final fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).



Stranger Things 5: What time will the web series premiere on Netflix?

Each volume is released at 5:00 p.m. PST or 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on November 26. In the USA, the show is releasing at the perfect time, Thanksgiving, the start of the holiday weekend, and allows viewers plenty of time to start the holiday with the leisure of binge-watching the show and discussing it.

In India, the web series will start streaming at 6:30 a.m. IST on November 27. However, since it's Thursday midweek, the audience might wait until the weekend to start.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 episode titles and runtime

A total of four episodes of the forthcoming season are included in the first volume, and each episode is said to have a runtime of 54 minutes to 1 hour and 23 minutes.

The fourth episode is said to be the longest, with a runtime of 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Episode 1- The Crawl: 1 hour 8 minutes

Episode 2- The Vanishing of….: 54 minutes

Episode 3- The Turnbow Trap: 1 hour 6 minutes

Episode 4- Sorcerer: 1 hour 23 minutes

Stranger Things season 5 synopsis