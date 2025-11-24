/Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 final trailer: Hawkins gang all set for the last battle against Vecna

Fans are extremely excited for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, and Netflix has released the final trailer of the beloved series. Giving a peek to the fans about the long-awaited chapter, the makers dropped the trailer on Monday, and it showcases an action-packed and emotional battle against Vecna, the ruler of the Upside Down.

Hawkins gets ready for the final battle

The trailer presents the original group featuring Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). They are seen planning to stop Vecna’s apocalyptic threat. As all four gates connecting the Upside Down and the real world are open, Hawkins lands into chaos, and the army is deployed to stop the villain.

On the other side, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues to train under Jim Hopper (David Harbour), pushing her powers to the limit to end the monster in the final battle. "We want to see Vecna’s heart on a platter."

Loaded with supernatural sequences, chase scenes, and demogorgon encounters, it appears fans are being treated with the last and final battle in the best possible way. The trailer also showcases Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) racing toward a closing gateway to enter the Upside Down, and Will is still deeply connected to Vecna’s dimension.

The journey of Stranger Things

Stranger Things debuted in 2016, with Will Byers' mysterious disappearance, and further disclosed several mysteries about the town of Hawkins that included telekinesis, monsters, alternate dimensions, and government secrets. Season 4 ended with Eleven fighting Vecna.

Season 5 also includes Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Release date

Season 5 of Stranger Things has eight episodes in total, and it will be released in two volumes, except for the finale. Volume 1, consisting of four episodes, releases on November 27, 2025 (India at 6:30 AM IST), and Volume 2, with three episodes, drops on December 26, 2025. The finale is scheduled for New Year’s Eve 2025. In the US, the first four episodes will be unveiled on November 26 at 5 p.m. PST. Stranger Things was created by Matt and Ross Duffer and produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment.