/Musician-actor Donald Glover reveals health issue that led to halting The New World Tour last year

Popular musician and actor Donald Glover had recently revealed that he had suffered a major health scare, which led to him cancelling his world tour last year. Read to know more details.
Renowned musician and actor Donald Glover, formerly known by his stage name Childish Gambino, has delivered several hit tracks and been part of popular shows and films. He recently shared concerning details about his health that led to the cancellation of his world tour in 2024. Let's delve in more depth to know more details.
According to reports, during the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles, Donald Glover revealed that he actually had a stroke, which led to halting the world tour. He stated, "You guys voted for a 'where have I been' monologue. I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway." This was in reference to his September 7, 2024, New Orleans show.
He further stated, "I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'" My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. So, I had surgery, and then I had to have another surgery."
“They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realise you have one. You got one life, guys. And I've got to be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys,” Donald Glover said. The musician will reportedly return to acting and will be reprising his role as Troy Barnes in an upcoming Community film. He is also working on a Lando project within the Star Wars franchise.
Donald Glover is a musician, actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He gained fame for portraying college student Troy Barnes on the NBC sitcom Community from 2009 to 2014. He created the FX series Atlanta (2016-2022), which he starred in and occasionally directed. For his work on Atlanta, he won various accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as two Golden Globe Awards.
Glover has appeared in several films, including the supernatural horror The Lazarus Effect (2015), the comedy-drama Magic Mike XXL (2015), and the science fiction film The Martian (2015). He played Aaron Davis in the superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), as well as Lando Calrissian in the space western Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).
Glover is also credited as a principal inspiration for the creation of the Marvel Comics superhero Miles Morales / Spider-Man, whom Glover himself briefly voiced in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.
Glover's 2018 single, "This Is America", debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and won in all of the categories for which it was nominated at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Music Video; it won a Guinness World Record as the first hip hop song to win in the former two categories.