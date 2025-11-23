The wedding ceremony of India women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been put on hold. Several media reports claim an ambulance had to be rushed to the venue after one of the attendees suffered a minor heart attack. The event, packed with well-known personalities and close family members, was going smoothly until the sudden wail of a siren disrupted the celebrations. The ambulance’s unexpected arrival immediately left guests anxious and unsure of what had happened.

According to a statement given by Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, to India Today, the wedding has been postponed indefinitely. He confirmed that the cricketer’s father had fallen ill earlier in the day and had to be rushed to a hospital in Sangli, prompting the immediate decision to call off the ceremony.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Smriti Mandhana’s father was not feeling well since this morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, and he is currently under observation while various tests are being conducted,” Mishra told India Today. He added that Mandhana was firm about not going ahead with the ceremony during a medical emergency in her family, and that the family’s focus was entirely on her father’s health.

Mandhana and Muchhal were supposed to tie the knot on Sunday (Nov 23) in a private ceremony in Maharashtra. The celebrations had already been underway for two days, with the couple hosting traditional Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet functions. Videos from the festivities had gone viral, including clips of Mandhana dancing with her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh during the Haldi ceremony.